Dr. Vanessa Rozell, OD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Rozell, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Rozell works at
Locations
Dr. Vanessa J. Rozell4107 S Yale Ave Ste EL147, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 627-1556
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vanessa Rozell, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1477607018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozell.
Dr. Rozell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.