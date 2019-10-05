Vanessa Pomarico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Pomarico, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Pomarico, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT.
Vanessa Pomarico works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient and colleague of Vanessa’s and can’t say enough how wonderful she is. She is extremely intelligent and very knowledgeable about all issues, and cares deeply about her patients. She also is very thorough and makes sure she follows through with any tests/procedures in a timely manner, without me having to call and check on test results on my own. I highly recommend her!
About Vanessa Pomarico, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1801832803
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Pomarico accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Pomarico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Pomarico works at
14 patients have reviewed Vanessa Pomarico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Pomarico.
