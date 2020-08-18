Vanessa Pedrego accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C
Overview
Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pomona, CA.
Vanessa Pedrego works at
Locations
Chaparral Medical Group1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 201, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-5866
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physicians assistant. She spends as much time as needed to explain all the test and make a great plan. I’ve been seeing her for several years and always impressed with how comprehensive her care and her planning years.
About Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467763755
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Pedrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Pedrego works at
Vanessa Pedrego has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Pedrego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Pedrego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Pedrego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.