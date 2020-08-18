See All Physicians Assistants in Pomona, CA
Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pomona, CA. 

Vanessa Pedrego works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chaparral Medical Group
    1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 201, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 623-5866
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Vanessa Pedrego, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467763755
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Pedrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Pedrego works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Vanessa Pedrego’s profile.

    Vanessa Pedrego has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Pedrego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Pedrego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Pedrego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

