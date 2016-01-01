Vanessa Pages has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Pages, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Pages, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in North Miami, FL.
Vanessa Pages works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Compass Health Systems, PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 206, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-0050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vanessa Pages?
About Vanessa Pages, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659317782
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Pages accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Pages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Pages works at
2 patients have reviewed Vanessa Pages. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Pages.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Pages, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Pages appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.