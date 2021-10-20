Vanessa Paddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Paddy, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Paddy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Vanessa Paddy works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Complex Care913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-1212
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Vanessa , Betty and the diabetes management staff are the most amazing medical professionals and have worked hard to help me work towards my health goals. This really means that they are possessed of infinite patience and even temperament. Truly
About Vanessa Paddy, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396805271
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Paddy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Paddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Paddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Paddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.