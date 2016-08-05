See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Vanessa Elledge, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Vanessa Elledge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Vanessa Elledge works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angela Mosley-nunnery MD
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 202, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)



About Vanessa Elledge, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1467675454
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Vanessa Elledge, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Elledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Vanessa Elledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Vanessa Elledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Vanessa Elledge works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Vanessa Elledge’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Vanessa Elledge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Elledge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Elledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Elledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.