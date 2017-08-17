See All Chiropractors in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Vanessa Benton, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Vanessa Benton, DC is a Chiropractor in Sun City Center, FL. 

Dr. Benton works at Hightower Dermatology, Sun City Center, FL in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dr. Ronald Latronica
    955 E Del Webb Blvd Ste 101, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-3332
  2. 2
    Brandon
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 105, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 922-2898
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Accidental Injuries
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 17, 2017
    extremely personal care from a doctor and staff that truly listen to the patient and treat their issues. My family has used Dr. Benton for years. I have been to approximately 12-15 chiropractors in my life and Dr. Benton is only rivaled by Rock Solid Chiropractic in Colorado.
    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1073844684
