Vanessa Arias
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Arias is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Vanessa Arias works at
Locations
All Health Medical Group357 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 309-3555Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
Vanessa is very professional. Takes time to explain things, resolve problems. HIGHLY Grateful for experience & wide range of knowledge.
About Vanessa Arias
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1083171177
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Arias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Arias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Arias speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Vanessa Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Arias.
