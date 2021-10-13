See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Vanessa Arias

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vanessa Arias is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Vanessa Arias works at ALL HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Health Medical Group
    357 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 309-3555
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Vanessa is very professional. Takes time to explain things, resolve problems. HIGHLY Grateful for experience & wide range of knowledge.
    lidia K. — Oct 13, 2021
    About Vanessa Arias

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083171177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Arias is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Arias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Arias works at ALL HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Vanessa Arias’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Vanessa Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Arias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

