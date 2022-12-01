See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wauchula, FL
Vandy Mayworth, APRN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Vandy Mayworth, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wauchula, FL. 

Vandy Mayworth works at AdventHealth Family Medicine Wauchula in Wauchula, FL with other offices in Sebring, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Family Medicine Wauchula
    515 Carlton St, Wauchula, FL 33873 (863) 773-6606
    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Lake Jackson
    37 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 (863) 382-2225
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 01, 2022
    My daughter drove me to see Dr Vandy towards the beginning of the year. My daughter really liked her, but as for me, not so much. I just didn't feel a connection that she was answering what I asked. So then I had another issue come up and my daughter asked me to give Dr Vandy another chance..and I did. This time, Dr Vandy and I totally connected. She sat and listened carefully to my questions, and then she answered me. Plus she broke it down so I could understand. Dr. Vandy is delightful and as sweet as a peach. Give her a chance, Or maybe a Second Chance. I'm sure you will connect with her just like I did. Dr Vandy even told me that if my issue happened again to call and come in the office immediately, and when she told me that, I felt So important and not just another number coming to the office. Have a Blessed Day!!
    Victoria S. — Dec 01, 2022
    About Vandy Mayworth, APRN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215203047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vandy Mayworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Vandy Mayworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Vandy Mayworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vandy Mayworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vandy Mayworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vandy Mayworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

