Van Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Van Nguyen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Van Nguyen, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Van Nguyen works at
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3323Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Van is simply amazing and extremely knowledgeable
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Van Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Van Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Van Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Van Nguyen.
