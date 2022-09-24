See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Overview

Van Nguyen, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Van Nguyen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3323
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Sep 24, 2022
Van is simply amazing and extremely knowledgeable
AS — Sep 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Van Nguyen, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1700838315
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Van Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Van Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Van Nguyen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Van Nguyen’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Van Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Van Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Van Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Van Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

