Dr. Weesner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Weesner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Weesner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Weesner works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Riley705 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-5000
-
2
Center for Prenatal Diagnosis6640 Intech Blvd Ste 195, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 295-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weesner?
Dr. Weesner is very compassionate and cares about each of her patients. She does a great job of helping my daughter deal with her eating disorder by validating her. I highly recommend her and the Charis Center.
About Dr. Valerie Weesner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639302797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weesner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weesner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weesner works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weesner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weesner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weesner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weesner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.