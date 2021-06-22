Dr. Tully has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Tully, DC
Dr. Valerie Tully, DC is a Chiropractor in New Hyde Park, NY.
Bliss Acupuncture PC516 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 775-0778
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
She is wonderful. She really cares about her patients and takes the time to help them no matter how busy she is. Definitely recommend...
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1851465348
Dr. Tully accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tully. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.