See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Tolbert works at Healing Roots Therapy in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Roots Therapy
    3067 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9997
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tolbert?

    Mar 23, 2021
    Not only would I recommend Dr. Tolbert to my family and friends(if I had any) I would highly recommend her to absolutely anyone. She is probably the kindest and most caring person that I know. And I don’t like anybody. But she is so nice! I’ve been to many other psychologists throughout my life and I would have to say that she seems to WANT to help me which is a refreshing change from all the others.
    Will — Mar 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tolbert to family and friends

    Dr. Tolbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tolbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD.

    About Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124215660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tolbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert works at Healing Roots Therapy in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tolbert’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.