Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Silverberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Silverberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY.
Locations
Mark Tieman MD356 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 367-1534
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve tried a couple psychologists in the past and Dr. Silverberg is certainly the best. She was very helpful, attentive, and taught me the skills I needed to make positive changes in my life.
About Dr. Valerie Silverberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346314457
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.