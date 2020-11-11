Valerie Siazon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Siazon, PMHNP
Overview
Valerie Siazon, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Valerie Siazon works at
Locations
-
1
Michael S Shepard Psyd2775 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 685-3300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Siazon?
I had a morning visit at this location. I was quite nervous, because this will be my first time meeting Valerie. The receptionist was very kind when I got there. The waiting room was clean, everyone was social distancing (Which made me very comfortable.) and they provided sanitizer throughout the building. When I met with Valerie come to my surprise she looks young, but she was very kind, knowledgeable, experienced, and well spoken. I was comfortable talking to her and I will definitely be returning to this establishment. Finally I am relieved to find a mental health provider that is patient and understanding. Especially how the world is right now.
About Valerie Siazon, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881240216
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Siazon works at
2 patients have reviewed Valerie Siazon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Siazon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Siazon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Siazon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.