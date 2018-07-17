See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD

Optometry
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, MD. 

Dr. Seligson works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Community Physicians At Howard County - Pediatric Cardiology
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 140, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 910-2330
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seligson?

    Jul 17, 2018
    She is a very well trained and professional doctor..She covers all aspects of care. My exam was informative. She gives you long term goals for improved health. She cares about her patients. I will refer her to anyone that needs a good doctor.
    Mildreen in Ellicott City, MD — Jul 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seligson to family and friends

    Dr. Seligson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seligson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD.

    About Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811052079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seligson works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Seligson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.