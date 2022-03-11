See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Overview

Valerie Sauve, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Valerie Sauve works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Manhattan's Physician Group
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 (212) 996-8000
    About Valerie Sauve, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1962769331
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Valerie Sauve has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Valerie Sauve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Valerie Sauve works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Valerie Sauve’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Valerie Sauve. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Sauve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Sauve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Sauve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

