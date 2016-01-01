Valerie Santangelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Santangelo, NP
Overview
Valerie Santangelo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 760 Broadway Woodhull Medical Ctr, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Valerie Santangelo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144436619
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Valerie Santangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
