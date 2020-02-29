See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sebring, FL
Dr. Valerie Moulds, OD

Optometry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valerie Moulds, OD is an Optometrist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Moulds works at Pinnacle Vision Care in Sebring, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Vision Care Inc.
    919 Mall Ring Rd, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 658-0645
  2. 2
    Eye Specialists of Mid-florida, Lakeland Edgewood
    2025 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 665-4515
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Maggiore Family Eye Care
    701 J C Center Ct, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 624-3939
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Dr Moulds has always been an exceptional optometrist for both my wife and me. We have been seeing her in the Sebring office for years. Last year when my wife had a retinal tear Dr Moulds had her to a specialist in less than 24 hours. Her tear was repaired within 2 hours! I especially appreciate the care she has given both of us.
    Alan Kent — Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. Valerie Moulds, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366446627
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Moulds, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moulds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moulds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.