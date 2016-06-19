Dr. Lamont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Lamont, PHD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Lamont, PHD is a Psychologist in Easton, MD.
Locations
- 1 5 Federal St Ste 304, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 819-0001
Ratings & Reviews
We did five sessions of couples counseling with Valerie Lamont. She takes a practical approach and does not push out of your comfort zone. I also had a handful of sessions with her later as an individual while I was dealing with a crisis. She is excellent to speak with if you are in the middle of a storm/life transition; she helps you make your decision by connecting the dots in a way that helps you make your own decision.
About Dr. Valerie Lamont, PHD
- Psychology
- English
