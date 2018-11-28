Valerie Lamke, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Lamke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Lamke, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Valerie Lamke, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Merced, CA.
Valerie Lamke works at
Locations
Merced Office800 W 20th St Ste B, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 756-3677Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Modesto621 13th St Ste A, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 262-4387Monday5:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday5:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Turlock Office2101 Geer Rd Ste 101A, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 262-4387Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Valarie for just short of a year. I have learned how to manage my ptsd and depression in my everyday life, instead of struggling to hold a job. I am now employed full time, going to school full time and juggling four children. She is amazing at what she does , and helps you find your right path to becoming the best you possible. Thank you for all you have helped me accomplish this year .
About Valerie Lamke, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC-Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Lamke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Valerie Lamke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
