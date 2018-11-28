See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Merced, CA
Super Profile

Valerie Lamke, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Valerie Lamke, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Merced, CA. 

Valerie Lamke works at Abalance Counseling in Merced, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merced Office
    800 W 20th St Ste B, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 756-3677
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Modesto
    621 13th St Ste A, Modesto, CA 95354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 262-4387
    Monday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Turlock Office
    2101 Geer Rd Ste 101A, Turlock, CA 95382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 262-4387
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 28, 2018
    I have been going to Valarie for just short of a year. I have learned how to manage my ptsd and depression in my everyday life, instead of struggling to hold a job. I am now employed full time, going to school full time and juggling four children. She is amazing at what she does , and helps you find your right path to becoming the best you possible. Thank you for all you have helped me accomplish this year .
    Kay — Nov 28, 2018
    About Valerie Lamke, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497816359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UC-Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

