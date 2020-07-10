Valerie Jones, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Jones, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Valerie Jones, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Locations
Family Health Specialists of Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 270B, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 524-8488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VALERIE JONES was AWESOME-very easy to talk to and very good advice and she really listened! Felt very comfortable with her !! So professional and knowledgeable, too!
About Valerie Jones, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831462167
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Valerie Jones accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Valerie Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Jones.
