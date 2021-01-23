Valerie Jansen, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Jansen, CNS
Valerie Jansen, CNS is a Psychiatric Nurse in Lenexa, KS.
Clinical Associates P.A.8629 Bluejacket St Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66214 Directions (913) 677-3553
Val is a great nurse practitioner. She may be a bit old fashioned but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. She goes beyond meds to treat you, for example, she is a big advocate of sleep. She believes that good sleep hygiene is crucial to good mental health. This has been proven to be a great thing for me as it is nice having someone tell me that I need to stop sleeping all day and staying up all night and wondering why I may be depressed. She has treated my insomnia that way and honestly made me feel way more normal than before. I have some pretty bad ADHD and she actually raised my dose slightly of my medication which really changed the way my life was going at that point. It was refreshing to visit a caregiver that does listen to me about my medicine concerns and doesn't keep me at a baby dose for 10 years. She is always on time with refills and every single time I have had even the slightest problem (and I drop her a note/leave voicemail) she is on the phone with me within 24 hours.
- Psychoa Inst
- Psu
