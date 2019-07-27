Valerie Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Valerie Fox, EDD
Overview
Valerie Fox, EDD is a Psychologist in Napa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 553 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 257-2720
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoyed having Dr. Fox as my therapist. I felt she was warm, compassionate and knowledgeable. She gave me an adequate amount of time to talk and discuss my problems with her. I felt she understood where I was coming from. Not many therapists are familiar with the narcissist family dynamics and Dr. Fox knew what to say and she offered resources that would help me in my healing journey. I can certainly say I finally felt validated by my therapist (Dr.Fox).
About Valerie Fox, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730242751
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Fox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Valerie Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Fox.
