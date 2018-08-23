Dr. Christian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Christian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Christian, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Christian works at
Locations
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Christian for several years and she is the best psychologist I have ever worked with. She is smart, intuitive, and really helps me focus on the primary issues at hand so I can address them directly.
About Dr. Valerie Christian, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1245533462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.