Valerie Ajiduah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Valerie Ajiduah, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Valerie Ajiduah, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Valerie Ajiduah works at
Locations
-
1
Wellspace Health Norwood3946 NORWOOD AVE, Sacramento, CA 95838 Directions (916) 564-0521
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Ajiduah?
About Valerie Ajiduah, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013348507
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Ajiduah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Ajiduah works at
Valerie Ajiduah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Ajiduah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Ajiduah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Ajiduah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.