Valerie Ajiduah, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Valerie Ajiduah, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Valerie Ajiduah works at MOLINA MEDICAL CLINIC in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspace Health Norwood
    3946 NORWOOD AVE, Sacramento, CA 95838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 564-0521

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Valerie Ajiduah, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013348507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Valerie Ajiduah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Valerie Ajiduah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Valerie Ajiduah works at MOLINA MEDICAL CLINIC in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Valerie Ajiduah’s profile.

Valerie Ajiduah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Ajiduah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Ajiduah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Ajiduah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

