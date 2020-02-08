See All Chiropractors in Frankfort, IL
Dr. Valentino Botti, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Valentino Botti, DC

Chiropractic
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valentino Botti, DC is a Chiropractor in Frankfort, IL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Botti works at Botti Chiropractic & Wellness in Frankfort, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Botti Chiropractic & Wellness
    11127 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 717-5947

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Active Release Technique
Back Pain
Discogenic Pain
Active Release Technique
Back Pain
Discogenic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Botti?

    Feb 08, 2020
    For many years, I've suffered from headaches and migraines that have lasted days/weeks at a time, sometimes even a month straight. Since visiting Dr. Botti, I have not had a headache and have felt so much relief from his treatments. I strongly recommend coming to see Dr. Botti, he will change your life, like he did mine!
    Tonya S — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valentino Botti, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valentino Botti, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Botti to family and friends

    Dr. Botti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Botti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valentino Botti, DC.

    About Dr. Valentino Botti, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932439171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentino Botti, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botti works at Botti Chiropractic & Wellness in Frankfort, IL. View the full address on Dr. Botti’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Botti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valentino Botti, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.