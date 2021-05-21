Valarie Kershaw-Berry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Valarie Kershaw-Berry, FNP
Overview
Valarie Kershaw-Berry, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Valarie Kershaw-Berry works at
Locations
-
1
Getwell Family Medical3960 Knight Arnold Rd Ste 108, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-6000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valarie Kershaw-Berry?
Dr. Val is the best!
About Valarie Kershaw-Berry, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407247315
Frequently Asked Questions
Valarie Kershaw-Berry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valarie Kershaw-Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valarie Kershaw-Berry works at
5 patients have reviewed Valarie Kershaw-Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valarie Kershaw-Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valarie Kershaw-Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valarie Kershaw-Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.