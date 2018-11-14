See All Psychologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD

Psychology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD is a Psychologist in Astoria, NY. 

Dr. Delidimitropulu works at Aristotle Psychological and Biofeedback Services in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aristotle Psychological and Biofeedback Services Pllc.
    3109 37th St, Astoria, NY 11103 (718) 721-4300
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Queens

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2018
    caring and understanding
    Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
    • 1356406862
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delidimitropulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delidimitropulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delidimitropulu works at Aristotle Psychological and Biofeedback Services in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delidimitropulu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delidimitropulu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delidimitropulu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delidimitropulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delidimitropulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

