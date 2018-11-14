Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delidimitropulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD is a Psychologist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Delidimitropulu works at
Locations
-
1
Aristotle Psychological and Biofeedback Services Pllc.3109 37th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 721-4300Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday10:00am - 9:00pmFriday10:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 9:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delidimitropulu?
caring and understanding
About Dr. Vaia Delidimitropulu, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1356406862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delidimitropulu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delidimitropulu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delidimitropulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delidimitropulu works at
Dr. Delidimitropulu speaks Greek, Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delidimitropulu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delidimitropulu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delidimitropulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delidimitropulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.