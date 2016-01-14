Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C
Overview
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO.
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom works at
Locations
-
1
Spine West5387 Manhattan Cir Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 494-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom?
Excellent communicator, excellent medical practitioner, thorough, patient and a very pleasant person to work with.
About Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043404817
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom works at
2 patients have reviewed Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vaheed Fakoor Sevvom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.