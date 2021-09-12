See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Vahe Zakaryan works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allcare Alexandria
    6020 Richmond Hwy Ste 102, Alexandria, VA 22303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 308-6776
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    
    About Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114475043
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vahe Zakaryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vahe Zakaryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vahe Zakaryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vahe Zakaryan works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Vahe Zakaryan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Vahe Zakaryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vahe Zakaryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vahe Zakaryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vahe Zakaryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

