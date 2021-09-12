Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vahe Zakaryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C
Overview
Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA.
Vahe Zakaryan works at
Locations
Allcare Alexandria6020 Richmond Hwy Ste 102, Alexandria, VA 22303 Directions (571) 308-6776Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
With my regular PCP out of town, I scheduled an appointment at AllCare Medical Center. Dr. Zakaryan is personable, professional and competent. He listened carefully to all my concerns, asked thorough questions and responded appropriately giving good counsel. I would definitely recommend him.
About Vahe Zakaryan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114475043
Frequently Asked Questions
Vahe Zakaryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Vahe Zakaryan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vahe Zakaryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Vahe Zakaryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vahe Zakaryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vahe Zakaryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vahe Zakaryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.