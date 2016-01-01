See All Family Doctors in Harrisburg, NC
Uroosa Motan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Uroosa Motan, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Uroosa Motan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, NC. 

Uroosa Motan works at Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine in Harrisburg, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine
    6555 Kee Ln Ste 200, Harrisburg, NC 28075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1095
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Uroosa Motan?

    Photo: Uroosa Motan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Uroosa Motan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Uroosa Motan to family and friends

    Uroosa Motan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Uroosa Motan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Uroosa Motan, PA-C.

    About Uroosa Motan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861900771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Uroosa Motan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Uroosa Motan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Uroosa Motan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Uroosa Motan works at Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine in Harrisburg, NC. View the full address on Uroosa Motan’s profile.

    Uroosa Motan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Uroosa Motan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Uroosa Motan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Uroosa Motan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.