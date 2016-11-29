Dr. Carr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulysses Carr, DC
Overview
Dr. Ulysses Carr, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1845 S Dobson Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 838-3053
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carr is very professional and doesn't just talk to you in medical terms. He makes sure you understand your treatment as well as exercises that will help prevent a recurrence. I have referred many family and friends to him.
About Dr. Ulysses Carr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922124957
