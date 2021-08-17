Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD
Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. They graduated from RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE.
fischer.cbt801 Laurel Oak Dr Ste 714, Naples, FL 34108 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fischer is exactly the kind of guy that you want in your corner. He has helped me navigate some of the toughest situations that I have ever dealt with. He is insightful, and he gets results. He genuinely wants to see people do well. He is the ultimate professional and is extremely resourceful with his wide ranging network of professionals. He has helped me solve numerous issues by going above and beyond to refer me to all sorts of people within his network. If you are ready to make an effort, and you are willing to be honest with yourself and with Dr. Fischer, you will be successful. Deciding to work with Udo Fischer was one of the greatest decisions that I have ever made in my life, and I am sure that it will be for you too.
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1285933648
- RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
