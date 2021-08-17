See All Psychologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. They graduated from RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Fischer works at fischer.cbt in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    fischer.cbt
    801 Laurel Oak Dr Ste 714, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?

    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr. Fischer is exactly the kind of guy that you want in your corner. He has helped me navigate some of the toughest situations that I have ever dealt with. He is insightful, and he gets results. He genuinely wants to see people do well. He is the ultimate professional and is extremely resourceful with his wide ranging network of professionals. He has helped me solve numerous issues by going above and beyond to refer me to all sorts of people within his network. If you are ready to make an effort, and you are willing to be honest with yourself and with Dr. Fischer, you will be successful. Deciding to work with Udo Fischer was one of the greatest decisions that I have ever made in my life, and I am sure that it will be for you too.
    Jason S. — Aug 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fischer to family and friends

    Dr. Fischer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fischer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD.

    About Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285933648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUHR UNIVERSITY / BOCHUM MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Udo Fischer, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.