Uaisele Panisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Uaisele Panisi, PA-C
Overview
Uaisele Panisi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Uaisele Panisi works at
Locations
Uuhc - Redwood Health Center Lab1525 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 213-9900
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked this doctor. He was super nice and I felt like he really cared. He went out of his way to get me connected with all sorts of good things that were available to me. He is the only doctor I will ever go to again. He was awesome.
About Uaisele Panisi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538311691
Frequently Asked Questions
Uaisele Panisi accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Uaisele Panisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Uaisele Panisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Uaisele Panisi.
