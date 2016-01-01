See All Nurse Practitioners in Augusta, GA
Tyra Newton, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Tyra Newton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Tyra Newton works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
  Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    About Tyra Newton, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043637598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

