Tyler Titus, LPC

Counseling
Overview

Tyler Titus, LPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA. 

Tyler Titus works at Denise M. Nowacinski in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denise M. Nowacinski
    1353 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 303-2772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 24, 2017
    My teen quickly developed a rapport with Tyler based upon his understanding and experience with the issues with which my teen is/was struggling. His ability to relate on a "real" level with my child opened the door for honest, often difficult and sometimes even funny, communication.
    M.S. in Fairview, PA — Feb 24, 2017
    About Tyler Titus, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1134503568
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercyhurst University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tyler Titus, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Titus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tyler Titus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tyler Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tyler Titus works at Denise M. Nowacinski in Erie, PA. View the full address on Tyler Titus’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tyler Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Titus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Titus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Titus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

