Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC is a Counselor in Swansea, IL. 

Tyler Roy-Davis works at Tyler Roy-Davis, M.Ed., LCPC in Swansea, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tyler D. Roy-Davis, M.Ed., LCPC
    208 W Pointe Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 207-9685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2017
    Exceptional experience from start to finish. Professional, knowledgeable, and immediately made me/ my daughter feel comfortable. Will definitely refer others!
    FlowerChild in Belleville, IL — Jan 13, 2017
    Photo: Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC
    About Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053587279
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Roy-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tyler Roy-Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tyler Roy-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tyler Roy-Davis works at Tyler Roy-Davis, M.Ed., LCPC in Swansea, IL. View the full address on Tyler Roy-Davis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tyler Roy-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Roy-Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Roy-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Roy-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

