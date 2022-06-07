Dr. Tyler Rohr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Rohr, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tyler Rohr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodbury, MN.
Locations
City's Edge Dental Care4021 Benjamin Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Directions (651) 369-4756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
the entire staff was exceptional, very caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Tyler Rohr, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1306454871
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rohr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohr.
