See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD

Optometry
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD is an Optometrist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham - School of Optometry - Beta Sigma Kappa Optometric Honor Society.

Dr. McFaden works at Montgomery Eye Physicians in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Benjamin Harris, OD
Dr. Benjamin Harris, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Waits, OD
Dr. Joshua Waits, OD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Pooja Ummalaneni, OD
Dr. Pooja Ummalaneni, OD
8 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Eye Physicians - Zelda Road
    2752 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 271-3804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Prescription Eyewear Inc.
    8131 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 323-1889
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McFaden?

    May 16, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. McFadden since my LASIK consultation and my pre and post-op appointments. He does a very thorough examination and takes time to answer questions.
    Michelle S. — May 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McFaden to family and friends

    Dr. McFaden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McFaden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD.

    About Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447690771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montgomery Eye Physicians - Montgomery, AL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama - Birmingham - School of Optometry - Beta Sigma Kappa Optometric Honor Society
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University - B.S. Biomedical Sciences - Cum Laude
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McFaden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McFaden works at Montgomery Eye Physicians in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. McFaden’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. McFaden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFaden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.