Dr. Tyler McFaden, OD is an Optometrist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama - Birmingham - School of Optometry - Beta Sigma Kappa Optometric Honor Society.
Montgomery Eye Physicians - Zelda Road2752 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 271-3804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Prescription Eyewear Inc.8131 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 323-1889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- VIVA Health
I’ve been seeing Dr. McFadden since my LASIK consultation and my pre and post-op appointments. He does a very thorough examination and takes time to answer questions.
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Montgomery Eye Physicians - Montgomery, AL
- University of Alabama - Birmingham - School of Optometry - Beta Sigma Kappa Optometric Honor Society
- Auburn University - B.S. Biomedical Sciences - Cum Laude
Dr. McFaden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFaden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McFaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McFaden works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McFaden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.