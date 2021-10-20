See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Tyler Lindsey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Tyler Lindsey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Tyler Lindsey works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocala Family Medical Center
    2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-4133
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Oct 20, 2021
    I strongly recommend Tyler Lindsey if you are looking for a great Dr. He truly cares.
    Glenn Hunter — Oct 20, 2021
    About Tyler Lindsey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629420096
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tyler Lindsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tyler Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tyler Lindsey works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Tyler Lindsey’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Tyler Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Lindsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

