Tyler Duggan, PA-C

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tyler Duggan, PA-C is a Registered Nurse in Clifton, NJ. 

Tyler Duggan works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pain Management
Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pain Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Tyler Duggan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205314028
Frequently Asked Questions

Tyler Duggan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tyler Duggan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tyler Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tyler Duggan works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Tyler Duggan’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Tyler Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Duggan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

