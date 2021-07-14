Tyler Cox is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tyler Cox
Tyler Cox is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Fairmount Primary Care Center1412 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 235-9600
Dr. Cox was excellent! I had to see him for a physical after a phone assessment with my PCP, and he was MUCH better at listening to my concerns and providing help in terms of recommending resources and a plan of action. He was thoughtful, patient, and seemed genuinely concerned with my health. Better than my PCP!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518417955
Tyler Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tyler Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
