Tyler Cox

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tyler Cox is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Tyler Cox works at Fairmount Primary Care Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairmount Primary Care Center
    1412 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 235-9600

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Tyler Cox

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518417955
Frequently Asked Questions

Tyler Cox is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tyler Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Tyler Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tyler Cox works at Fairmount Primary Care Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Tyler Cox’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tyler Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Cox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

