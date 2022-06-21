See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Globe, AZ
Dr. Tyler Boyack, OD is an Optometrist in Globe, AZ. 

Dr. Boyack works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Globe in Globe, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Globe
    520 S Hill St, Globe, AZ 85501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 216-4514
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tucson
    5632 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 226-3436
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Tyler Boyack, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1578149266
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tyler Boyack, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boyack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

