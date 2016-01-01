Dr. Ty Smith, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Smith, OD
Overview
Dr. Ty Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Collierville, TN.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Square Eyecare Pllc.50 N Main St Ste 102, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 484-7017
-
2
Obrien Vision Center P.A.1890 Goodman Rd E Ste 100, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 772-5882
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Ty Smith, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1992282529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.