Ty Bullington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ty Bullington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ty Bullington, NP
Overview
Ty Bullington, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Ty Bullington works at
Locations
-
1
Southside Community Health Center3800 Tennessee Ave Ste 124, Chattanooga, TN 37409 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dodson Avenue Community Health Center1200 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ty Bullington?
About Ty Bullington, NP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1407015951
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ty Bullington using Healthline FindCare.
Ty Bullington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ty Bullington works at
Ty Bullington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ty Bullington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ty Bullington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ty Bullington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.