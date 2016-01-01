See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Chattanooga, TN
Ty Bullington, NP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ty Bullington, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Ty Bullington works at Erlanger Southside Community Health Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Community Health Center
    3800 Tennessee Ave Ste 124, Chattanooga, TN 37409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dodson Avenue Community Health Center
    1200 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Constipation Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infections Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon

About Ty Bullington, NP

  • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407015951
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Ty Bullington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ty Bullington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ty Bullington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ty Bullington works at Erlanger Southside Community Health Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Ty Bullington’s profile.

Ty Bullington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ty Bullington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ty Bullington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ty Bullington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

