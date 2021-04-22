Dr. Lightfoot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tywanda Lightfoot, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tywanda Lightfoot, PHD is a Psychologist in Smyrna, GA.
Dr. Lightfoot works at
Locations
Cora Lee Institute3080 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste A, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 634-2349
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was a very positive and professional one. My daughter was very comfortable and appeared to open up with Dr. Lightfoot shortly after testing. I have proceeded with family counseling with the rest of my children after seeing the positive changes in my oldest daughter.
About Dr. Tywanda Lightfoot, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215166947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lightfoot accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lightfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lightfoot works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lightfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lightfoot.
