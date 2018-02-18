Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DC
Overview
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DC is a Chiropractor in Garden Grove, CA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Tuan Duc Nguyen Chiropractic Inc.10666 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 554-5304
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i would highly recommend Dr.Nguyen to my family and friends. He is very professional and very friendly at the same time. He is flexible with scheduling and has even called to check on how i was doing.
About Dr. Tuan Nguyen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1326119090
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.