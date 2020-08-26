See All Nurse Practitioners in Pasadena, CA
Trudy Egan, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Trudy Egan, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Trudy Egan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA. 

Trudy Egan works at Clinica Monseñor Oscar R Romero in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chapcare
    455 W Montana St, Pasadena, CA 91103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 486-9671

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Trudy Egan?

Aug 26, 2020
For my stepfather (new patient) to share his clinic experience with such appreciation that his provider really cares and his taking the time to learn his case deserves acknowledgement! Thank you, not just for all that you do, but doing it with genuine care! Highly recommend!
— Aug 26, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Trudy Egan, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Trudy Egan, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Trudy Egan to family and friends

Trudy Egan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Trudy Egan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Trudy Egan, FNP-C.

About Trudy Egan, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285114405
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Trudy Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Trudy Egan works at Clinica Monseñor Oscar R Romero in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Trudy Egan’s profile.

Trudy Egan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trudy Egan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trudy Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trudy Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Trudy Egan, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.