Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tru Chang, DC
Overview
Dr. Tru Chang, DC is a Chiropractor in Merced, CA.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Tru Chang Chiropractic Inc.700 W Olive Ave Ste G, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-9089
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang was able to zero in on the exact spot, did a couple of crunchy things with my back, then instant relief. He has a great sense of humor too.
About Dr. Tru Chang, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790769248
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.